China's Singles' Day Puts These ETFs in Focus

Every year on Nov. 11, China celebrates a holiday called Singles’ Day. Also known as anti-Valentine's Day, the date 11.11 is dedicated to people who are single. The young Chinese binge on this popular occasion, making it one of the busiest online shopping days.

The event has since grown into the world’s largest shopping festival, generating over US$150 billion in sales, as quoted on The Conversion. The global rise in singlehood is transforming both culture and commerce.Companies have turned Singles’ Day into a marketing bonanza, with brands such as Xiaomi and Nike releasing exclusive products, the abovementioned article revealed.

Shopping Bonanza in China

Weak consumption has been weighing on the Chinese economy this year as policymakers grapple with U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies, and a persistent property market crisis.

Chinese retailers are extending this year’s “Singles’ Day” shopping extravaganza to nearly five weeks, as major players like Alibaba and JD.com look to boost consumer interest amid a sluggish economy, as quoted on Reuters. Singles’ Day spending is seen as a measure of the broader economic health. This year, the sales period began several days earlier than the season in 2024.

Early shopping trends have been positive this year. Alibaba said government subsidies and platform benefits led to a more than seven-fold surge in presales of home appliances during the first hour on Oct. 14, compared with the first hour of presales last year, as quoted on CNBC.

JD.com said that between Oct. 14 and Oct. 31, transaction volume grew by double-digits versus the same period a year ago. The company said record sales in consumer electronics and home appliances, as quoted on the same CNBC article.

Since late September, Chinese authorities have started betting big on stimulus efforts that included interest rate cuts, more liquidity for banks and additional property reforms. The timing of policy easing this year almost match with Singles’ Day and may boost consumers’ confidence in spending more.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that could benefit from Singles’ Day.

Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ

The underlying MSCI China Consumer Discretionary 10/50 Index follows a rules-based methodology that is designed to select constituents of the MSCI China Index.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB

KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund provides concentrated exposure to the Chinese Internet market by tracking the CSI China Overseas Internet Index.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF FDNI

The underlying Dow Jones International Internet Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the 40 largest and most actively traded non-U.S. international companies in the Internet industry that are engaged in e-commerce and Internet services.

EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet ETF EMQQ

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF seeks to offer investors exposure to the growth in Internet and e-commerce activities in the developing world by tracking the Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce Index.





