China’s Shrinking Workforce = Your Biggest AI Opportunity Yet

Editor’s Note: While headlines stay fixated on chatbots and software, a deeper AI transformation is happening right now: Physical AI, or robots that learn and operate independently, is on the rise.

And it’s being driven by something as urgent as it is unexpected: China’s shrinking workforce.

But in that problem lies one of the most explosive investing opportunities we’ve seen in decades.

Today, my InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier is sharing how this demographic crisis is triggering a full-scale robotics revolution… why the U.S. is poised to respond in kind… and how a handful of under-the-radar companies could be the biggest beneficiaries of what’s next.

Not long ago, a video out of China started making the rounds.

It showed a group of robots trying to play soccer. They tripped, collided, and flopped around like toddlers at a Saturday morning soccer game.

At first glance, it was funny.

But when I looked closer, I realized something…

That robot soccer match might be one of the most important AI events of the year.

Even though it looked a little clumsy, it was still impressive. It showcased just how far robotics and AI tech have come.

Because the thing is, none of those robots were controlled by a human.

No joysticks. No commands. No programming on the fly.

These machines were reacting, learning, and adapting in real time. They were running on something called physical AI. It’s where artificial intelligence leaps out of the cloud and into the real world.

That’s a big deal.

You’re not going to hear this on CNBC yet… but the AI-powered robotics race is heating up.

Right now, China has the edge – but the Trump administration is determined to do everything in its power to catch up.

And there’s a group of little-known stocks that you can use to line your nest egg as this race shifts into overdrive.

See, I’ve long used stocks that are leading the pack in the AI boom to hand my paid-up subscribers the chance to close out trades for big gains. These include…

Rambus, Inc. ( RMBS ), a chipmaker, for a 133% gain in 17 months

), a chipmaker, for a 133% gain in 17 months Super Micro Computer ( SMCI ), which makes best-in-class servers for AI data centers, for a partial gain of 593% in 18 months

), which makes best-in-class servers for AI data centers, for a partial gain of 593% in 18 months And NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) at a split-adjusted $1 back in 2016 – more than six years before AI went mainstream with the release of ChatGPT.

Now, in just a moment, I’m going to explain the real reason why the robotics race is heating up right now.

It has little to do with helping Chipotle make burritos with fewer employees or Elon Musk’s “humanoid” robots…

The Physical AI Race Is On…

The AI headlines are still focused on chatbots and the large language models (LLMs) that empower them.

But the mainstream media is missing the fact that AI is stepping off the screen and into the real world.

Robots are sorting and packing in Amazon warehouses. Autonomous servers are weaving between tables at busy restaurants.

Soon, they’ll be laying brick, pouring concrete, and finishing drywall.

One day, they’ll even assist with surgeries. Or help care for your elderly parent.

We’re closer than you think…

Earlier this year, 21 humanoid robots ran alongside human athletes in a half-marathon in Beijing. Six of them finished.

The fastest one completed the race in under 2 hours and 41 minutes, not far behind the average human time.

Source: AP News

But most of the public is ignoring what’s happening right before their eyes – and why this is one of the biggest opportunities of the decade for investors.

Because, as it turns out, there is a profound reason why so many of these robotics demonstrations are happening in China…

The Stakes Are Rising

This robot soccer game and half marathon were more than just publicity stunts.

See, China is engaged in a high-stakes race for physical AI.

According to Morgan Stanley, China’s robotics market is expected to more than double by 2028 – from $47 billion to $108 billion.

There’s a big reason why China is making all these robots. It’s the “real reason” why the robotics race is heating up that I mentioned earlier.

The fact is, they’re running out of people.

The country’s population is shrinking, and its workforce is aging. Meanwhile, China’s birthrate is hitting record lows.

More than 200 million people in China are already over 65. By 2050, that number will grow so fast that one in every three citizens will be elderly.

That’s a civilization-threatening crisis – and the government knows it.

Now, China can’t force people to have more babies. So, instead, they’re pouring resources into the one solution that doesn’t require more people: robots.

Last year alone, China built over 280,000 industrial machines designed to work in factories. Their goal is to install millions more in the years ahead. Research shows they’re on track to have more than 300 million humanoid robots in service by 2050 – almost four times the number expected in the U.S.

In other words, China is turning automation into a national strategy.

But the U.S. can’t let them win.

One of Morgan Stanley’s analysts put it like this:

“China’s lead in AI-robotics may need to widen before rivals, including the U.S., pay closer attention.”

I don’t know about you, but I’d rather not wait until we’re four laps behind to start caring about it.

Thankfully, the Trump administration understands this. That’s why they’ve been quietly putting together a national AI strategy.

And by July 22, I’m predicting that the administration will reveal its grand strategy to the public.

I’m calling it Trump’s AI Day.

That’s the moment I believe everything changes.

My research indicates President Donald Trump is preparing to go public with a plan to propel America to dominance across everything AI: software, robotics, self-driving cars, data centers, and more.

We’re talking about a real plan to reshape how America builds, powers, and deploys next-gen AI systems.

Once in place, it’ll be the closest thing we’ve had to an industrial policy since World War II.

If I’m right, this announcement won’t just make headlines – it could move markets.

Because when capital starts flowing toward the enablers of this strategy, I believe a handful of overlooked companies could rocket higher.

I’ve Seen This Before

See, I’ve been tracking big tech shifts for more than four decades now.

From personal computing in the ’80s… to the dot-com boom… to smartphones, cloud, and now AI.

And if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s this:

The biggest money doesn’t come from what everyone’s talking about.

It comes from the second wave – the phase that’s already happening but hasn’t hit the front page yet.

That’s where the real transformation begins.

And that’s exactly what’s happening with AI right now.

When you think about AI taking physical form – building, delivering, reacting – the scale gets enormous fast. And so do the challenges.

You don’t just need good software.

You need systems that can withstand heat. Machines that can run nonstop. Infrastructure that can power, cool, and connect thousands of AI-driven devices.

The AI we know today lives in the cloud. The biggest challenge, so far, has been building enough data centers. But physical AI will operate in warehouses, factories, and homes – and it’s going to need a lot more than algorithms to function.

This is what most investors are completely missing right now.

They’re still focused on NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) – the companies that kicked this all off.

But if you want to make real money in the next phase, you need to look beneath the surface.

This is how I was able to find stocks like…

Powell Industries, Inc. ( POWL ) – a key player in the AI infrastructure buildout – and bag a 111% gain

) – a key player in the AI infrastructure buildout – and bag a 111% gain Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ( ACLS ) – which provides crucial equipment for fabricating AI chips – and lead my readers to an 81% gain

) – which provides crucial equipment for fabricating AI chips – and lead my readers to an 81% gain Or the fintech stock we hold right now, which uses AI to enhance its platform. Right now, we’re sitting on a nearly 600% gain.

Because the next leg of the AI Boom will be powered by companies most people have never heard of.

How to Profit From Trump’s AI Day

The robots aren’t going to build themselves. They’re not going to power themselves. And they’re definitely not going to mass-produce themselves.

That’s where a handful of small companies come in.

These aren’t chipmakers. They aren’t software firms. They’re not on the front page of The Wall Street Journal. Yet.

But their work is essential.

They’re the quiet enablers of the Physical AI Revolution – the ones that supply the guts and backbone to make it possible.

And because most investors haven’t caught on yet, they’re still cheap.

I’ve found five companies I believe are best positioned to benefit from what’s coming.

They’re aligned with the Trump administration’s new AI directive. They’re critical to scaling physical AI. And they’re small enough to see explosive gains once capital starts pouring in.

You won’t hear their names on TV. Not yet.

Sincerely,

Louis Navellier

The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)

