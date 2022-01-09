China's CCDI Probes China Life Insurance Chairman Wang Bin For Suspected Serious Violations Of Law

(RTTNews) - China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) announced that its Chairman Wang Bin is currently under the disciplinary review and investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection or CCDI and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violations of discipline and law.

The company said that it continues to conduct operations in the usual and ordinary course of its business. The company specified that a meeting of board of directors will be held in the near future to designate a Director to assume the role and duties of the Chairman.

