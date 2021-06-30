China’s CBDC Trials Reach Beijing Subway
Trials of China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) have reached the subway system in the capital city, Beijing.
- Subway passengers with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s (ICBC) mobile app can use the digital yuan to pay their fares, an announcement Wednesday said.
- The digital yuan, known as e-CNY, has been in trials around the country for several months.
- Beijing is one of three cities to have held a lottery with winnings distributed in digital yuan.
- The announcement today signals trials reaching a use case with a potential mass consumer base.
- Beijing’s subway system is among the world’s busiest, with a daily average number of passengers of more than 10.5 million in 2018.
