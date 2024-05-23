News & Insights

China Tourism Group Unveils New Board Committees

May 23, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of four Board committees tasked with oversight in various areas. The committees include Audit and Risk Management, Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation, and Strategy and Sustainability, each chaired by members of the board with a mix of executive and independent directors.

