China In-Tech Loss Narrows In H1

(RTTNews) - China In-Tech Ltd. (0464.HK), which produces and sells small household appliances, reported on Wednesday that its loss narrowed in the first half compared with the previous year.

For the first half, loss for the period attributable to owners of the company narrowed to HK$19.45 million from HK$22.649 million in the previous year.

Loss per share came in at 2.988 cents versus 3.939 cents last year.

Revenue decreased to HK$43.60 million from HK$57.19 million in the previous year.

Further, the Board decided not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended September 30, unchanged payout for the same period in 2024.

China In-Tech is currently trading 1.90% higher at HK$1.610 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

