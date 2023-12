(RTTNews) - China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) shares are surging more than 148 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since December 27.

Currently, shares are at $5.08, up 142.46 percent on a volume of 17,513,867.

