China Southern Airlines Reports Strong October Growth

November 15, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines reported an impressive growth in both passenger and cargo operations for October 2024, with international passenger routes experiencing a remarkable 58.10% increase in traffic compared to the previous year. Additionally, the airline expanded its fleet and launched new routes to enhance its service offerings. These developments indicate a strong performance and ongoing growth for the airline in the aviation market.

