News & Insights

Stocks

China Silver Group Ltd. Announces Board Changes

November 25, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Silver Group Ltd. (HK:0815) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Silver Group Ltd. announced significant changes in its board of directors, effective November 25, 2024, with the resignation of Mr. Liu Jiandong and Dr. Li Haitao, and the appointment of Ms. Song Fangxiu as an independent non-executive director. These changes mark a shift in the company’s leadership as Mr. Liu and Dr. Li leave to focus on other commitments, and Ms. Song steps in to take on key roles within the board committees.

For further insights into HK:0815 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.