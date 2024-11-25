China Silver Group Ltd. Announces Board Changes

China Silver Group Ltd. (HK:0815) has released an update.

China Silver Group Ltd. announced significant changes in its board of directors, effective November 25, 2024, with the resignation of Mr. Liu Jiandong and Dr. Li Haitao, and the appointment of Ms. Song Fangxiu as an independent non-executive director. These changes mark a shift in the company’s leadership as Mr. Liu and Dr. Li leave to focus on other commitments, and Ms. Song steps in to take on key roles within the board committees.

