China Silver Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

November 25, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

China Silver Group Ltd. (HK:0815) has released an update.

China Silver Group Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles across its executive and independent non-executive directors. The board includes key figures such as Mr. Chen Wantian as Chairman and CEO, alongside a team overseeing audit, remuneration, and nomination committees.

