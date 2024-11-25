China Silver Group Announces Board Composition and Roles

China Silver Group Ltd. (HK:0815) has released an update.
China Silver Group Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles across its executive and independent non-executive directors. The board includes key figures such as Mr. Chen Wantian as Chairman and CEO, alongside a team overseeing audit, remuneration, and nomination committees.
