China Resources Pharma Corrects AGM Proxy Form

May 27, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has issued a clarification regarding clerical errors in the Chinese version of their original proxy form for the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024. Shareholders are advised to use the revised proxy form, which is available on the company’s and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites, if they have not yet submitted the original form. The corrected sections pertain to the ordinary resolutions numbered 3(4) and 3(5), while all other details for the AGM remain unchanged.

