China Resources Land Announces Board Changes

China Resources Land has announced changes to its board, with Ms. Cheng Hong retiring as a non-executive director and Mr. Xu Rong stepping in as an executive director. Mr. Xu, who joined the company in early 2023 and has extensive experience in urban redevelopment, will also serve on the executive committee. These changes reflect a strategic shift in the company’s leadership as it continues to navigate the financial markets.

