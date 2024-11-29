News & Insights

China Renaissance Appoints Wang Lixing as New CEO

November 29, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

China Renaissance Holdings (HK:1911) has released an update.

China Renaissance Holdings has appointed Wang Lixing as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Xie Yi Jing, who resigned for personal reasons. Wang, who has been with the company since 2007, will continue as an Executive Director. The company expressed gratitude to Xie for his leadership and contributions.

