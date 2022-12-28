China Pharma Launches N95 Mask - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) announced the launch of N95 medical protective mask. On Monday, Hainan Medical Products Administration issued the Registration Certificate of N95 medical protective masks to Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Pharma Holdings.

Li Zhilin, CEO of China Pharma, said: "Thanks to our professional pharmaceutical production facilities, Hainan Medical Products Administration has treated our registration application as a special issue. Through providing us the green channel, they gave us advance technical guidance, to issue us the Registration Certificate at the fastest speed."

