China Minsheng Bank Approves Key Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 10:41 am EDT

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. convened its 8th extraordinary board meeting, approving proposals including the Bank’s interim profit distribution for 2024, which will not exceed 30% of the net profit attributed to shareholders. Additionally, the board supported the implementation of a classification management system for subsidiary rural banks, and the development of rules for an accumulative voting mechanism, both subject to approval at the 2023 annual general meeting.

