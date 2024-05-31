China Minsheng Bank Approves Key Resolutions

China Minsheng Banking (HK:1988) has released an update.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. convened its 8th extraordinary board meeting, approving proposals including the Bank’s interim profit distribution for 2024, which will not exceed 30% of the net profit attributed to shareholders. Additionally, the board supported the implementation of a classification management system for subsidiary rural banks, and the development of rules for an accumulative voting mechanism, both subject to approval at the 2023 annual general meeting.

