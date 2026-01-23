Markets

China Merchants Bank Announces Rise In Prelim. 2025 Net Profit

January 23, 2026 — 07:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (CIHHF.PK), Friday announced preliminary financial data for 2025, reporting net profit of RMB 150.2 billion attributable to shareholders compared to RMB 148.4 billion in the prior year.

Operating profit rose 0.13 percent, to RMB 179.3 billion from last year's RMB 179.02 billion.

Operating income climbed 0.01 percent, to RMB 337.532 billion from RMB 337.488 billion in the previous year.

CIHHF closed at $6.66 on the OTC Markets.

