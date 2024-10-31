China Longevity Group’s Trading Suspension and Business Update

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. (HK:1863) has released an update.

China Longevity Group Co. Ltd. reports that despite the ongoing suspension of its stock trading since 2013, the company’s operations and finances remain healthy, with a continued focus on innovation. The company has not received any delisting notices from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is actively working with the Securities and Futures Commission to address regulatory concerns. Shareholders will be kept informed of any developments.

