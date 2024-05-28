China Lesso’s EDA Subsidiary Successfully Listed

China Lesso Group Holdings (HK:2128) has released an update.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited has successfully listed its subsidiary, EDA Group Holdings Limited, on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of May 28, 2024. The listing follows a Global Offering, which included a Preferential Offering, and saw the commencement of trading of EDA shares at 9:00 a.m. on the same day. China Lesso now holds an approximate 40.4% stake in the issued share capital of EDA post-listing.

