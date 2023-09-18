China Just Started Stockpiling Oil — World War 3?

China’s recent accumulation of oil reserves has captured global attention and sparked speculation about its intentions. Is China capitalizing on low oil prices, or is it preparing for a potential invasion of Taiwan?

In this article, we delve into both possibilities and their implications while providing guidance for investors navigating this uncertain terrain.

The Economic Explanation

The first seemingly straightforward explanation behind China’s oil stockpiling is its strategic move to secure a cost-effective oil supply from Russia and Iran. Both nations have been compelled to offer heavily discounted oil due to Western nations’ reluctance to engage in trade with them. As the world’s largest energy consumer, China is seizing this opportunity to bolster its oil reserves.

Reasons supporting this explanation:

China’s Growth and Energy Needs: As a nation committed to economic expansion, China’s desire to accumulate oil reserves aligns with its status as the global energy consumer. Stockpiling cheap oil can fuel its continued growth. Shifting Global Energy Dynamics: With increasing pressure to transition to cleaner energy sources, traditional energy supplies like oil may become scarcer and pricier in the future. China’s decision to stockpile oil now can be viewed as a strategic move to secure vital resources before they become harder to obtain.

The Sinister Explanation

A more concerning possibility is that China’s oil accumulation is part of a larger plan involving the invasion of Taiwan. While this may sound extreme, it cannot be dismissed outright. Scholarly articles from experts at prestigious institutions have discussed growing tensions between China and Taiwan, hinting at the potential for conflict.

Why would China need extensive oil reserves for such an invasion?

International Sanctions: In the event of a blatant act of aggression like invading Taiwan, Western nations are likely to impose heavy sanctions on China. These sanctions could restrict or entirely cut off China’s access to oil, making a substantial stockpile vital for its success. Military Actions: An invasion of Taiwan would demand a significant mobilization of military forces. A notable incident in October 2021 saw China fly a record 103 warplanes over Taiwan during a visit by US officials, showcasing China’s military readiness. Such actions would necessitate increased oil consumption to fuel military operations.

Investor Implications

In the face of potential geopolitical unrest, investors must prepare for improbable yet not impossible events, such as a China-Taiwan conflict. The market’s reaction to past geopolitical events, like Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, underscores how global events can swiftly impact financial markets.

Investor considerations include:

Diversification: Diversifying one’s portfolio is always crucial but becomes even more so amidst geopolitical uncertainties. Spreading investments across various asset classes, sectors, and regions can mitigate the potential impact of unforeseen events. Research and Adaptability: Staying informed about global events and adjusting investment strategies accordingly is paramount. Heightened tensions between China and Taiwan, or any geopolitical developments, should inform investment decisions. A Long-term Perspective: Maintaining a long-term perspective is essential during times of uncertainty. While geopolitical events can trigger short-term market fluctuations, historical data suggests that most markets exhibit resilience and the capacity to recover over time.

Conclusion

China’s decision to amass oil reserves has generated speculation and concerns about its motives. While the economic explanation of capitalizing on cheap oil is plausible, prudent investors should not dismiss the darker possibility of a potential Taiwan invasion. By remaining informed and adopting a long-term perspective in the face of uncertainty, investors can better navigate these challenging times and safeguard their investments.

