China Industrial Profit Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release June figures for industrial profits, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous month, profits were down 8.3 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 18.9 percent on month and exports rose 15.5 percent for a trade deficit of HKD27.3 billion.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for King Maha's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.

