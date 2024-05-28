China Huarong Sells Majority Stake

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2799) has released an update.

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. has entered into an agreement with CITIC Group to sell 60% of its shares in Financial Leasing Company for RMB11.99 billion, reducing its stake to 19.92% and resulting in Financial Leasing Company no longer being a subsidiary. This major transaction, which is also a connected transaction due to CITIC Group’s status as a substantial shareholder, is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Investors are cautioned as the transaction’s completion is not guaranteed.

For further insights into HK:2799 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.