China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (CGG.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $141.13 million, or $0.3560 per share. This compares with $27.12 million, or $0.0684 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.5% to $345.02 million from $254.58 million last year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

