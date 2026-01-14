China, EU Agree to Ease Dispute Over Chinese EV Imports

China and the European Union (EU) have taken steps toward easing their dispute over EU imports of electric vehicles manufactured in China. Per the EU, any minimum import prices would need to be set high enough to offset the harmful impact of subsidies, and planned investments by Chinese EV makers within the bloc would also be taken into account.



Per European Commission spokesperson Olof Gill, the EU market remains open to EVs from around the world as long as competition is fair. If those conditions are met, the bloc is prepared to seriously consider price commitments. The Commission added that all proposals would be evaluated objectively and without discrimination, in line with World Trade Organization rules.



Per China’s Commerce Ministry, the move would support the healthy development of China-EU trade ties and help protect the rules-based global trading system. The China Chamber of Commerce to the EU also welcomed the development, saying it could lead to a smoother resolution of the EV dispute.



Tensions had escalated after the EU launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs and imposed countervailing tariffs ranging from 7.8% to 35.3% for five years in late 2024. EU officials argued that heavily subsidized, low-priced Chinese EVs posed a risk of economic harm to European automakers.



The latest announcement follows the EU’s decision last month to review whether a price undertaking proposed by a Chinese joint venture of Germany’s Volkswagen Group could replace the existing anti-subsidy tariffs on its China-built EVs. China-made vehicles accounted for 6% of EU auto sales in the first half of 2025, up 5% year over year, per data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association and S&P Global Mobility.

Sales & Expansion Efforts of Chinese Automakers in Europe

BYD Company Limited BYDDY marked a significant turning point in Europe’s auto market after outselling Tesla, Inc. TSLA in the region’s two largest electric-vehicle markets, Germany and the United Kingdom, last year. In Germany, BYD posted an eightfold jump in annual sales to 23,306 vehicles, while registrations for Tesla dropped by nearly 50% to 19,390, per data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority. In the United Kingdom, BYD also moved ahead of Tesla. It finished the year with 51,422 vehicle registrations compared with 45,513 for Tesla.



Geely Automobile Holdings Limited GELHY expanded its European footprint by entering new markets during 2025. In the third quarter, Geely launched the Geely EX5 electric vehicle and began official operations in Poland through a network of sales outlets and dealerships. Later in the year, Geely made its formal debut in Italy with the Geely EX5 and a plug-in hybrid model, adding another European market to its growing regional presence.



While GELHY has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSLA and BYDDY carry a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) each at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.