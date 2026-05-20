China ETF (KSTR) Hits New 52-Week High

KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF KSTR is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has skyrocketed 102.93% from its 52-week low price of $12.97 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

KSTR in Focus

The underlying SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index comprises the 50 largest companies listed on the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board, as determined by market capitalization and liquidity. The product charges 0.89% in annual fees (see: all Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs).

Why the Move?

China-focused funds appear to be becoming more attractive amid the growing optimism following the meeting between President Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping. Growing investor expectations that the summit could help ease trade tensions improve bilateral relations and reignite momentum in Chinese equities, particularly within the technology sector. Easing chip restrictions and increasing AI-related investment are expected to reinforce bullish sentiment toward China’s economy.

More Gains Ahead?

KSTR might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 102.09 (per Barchart.com), which hints at a rally.

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KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.