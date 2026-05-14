China ETF (CNYA) Hits New 52-Week High

iShares MSCI China A ETF CNYA is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and has moved up 40.21% from its 52-week low price of $27.63 per share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

CNYA in Focus

The underlying MSCI China A Inclusion Index comprises domestic Chinese equities that trade on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The product charges 60 bps in annual fees (See: All Asia-Pacific (Emerging) ETFs).

Why the Move?

China-focused funds appear poised for a potential rally amid growing optimism surrounding the meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Investors are hopeful that the summit could help ease trade tensions, improve bilateral relations and reignite momentum in Chinese equities, especially in the tech sector.

More Gains Ahead?

CNYA might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 37.34 (per Barchart.com), which gives cues of another rally.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.