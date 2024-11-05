News & Insights

China Communications Services Delays Circular Dispatch

November 05, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

China Communications Services (HK:0552) has released an update.

China Communications Services Corporation Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular regarding its continuing connected transactions with China Telecom. Initially slated for release by November 6, 2024, the company now plans to dispatch it by November 22, 2024, to finalize necessary information. This postponement may affect stakeholders anticipating updates on these transactions.

