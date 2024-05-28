News & Insights

Stocks

China Bozza Development’s New Share Placement Deal

May 28, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (HK:1069) has released an update.

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited has conditionally agreed to a new share placement of 143 million shares at HK$0.063 each, which could raise up to HK$9.01 million in gross proceeds. The shares will be placed by Cheong Lee Securities Limited to at least six independent third parties without requiring shareholder approval. However, the finalization of this placement is contingent upon certain conditions being met.

For further insights into HK:1069 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.