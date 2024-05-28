China Bozza Development’s New Share Placement Deal

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (HK:1069) has released an update.

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited has conditionally agreed to a new share placement of 143 million shares at HK$0.063 each, which could raise up to HK$9.01 million in gross proceeds. The shares will be placed by Cheong Lee Securities Limited to at least six independent third parties without requiring shareholder approval. However, the finalization of this placement is contingent upon certain conditions being met.

