China Bozza Development to Hold Annual General Meeting

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited (HK:1069) has released an update.

China Bozza Development Holdings Limited is set to hold its annual general meeting on December 30, 2024, at their Hong Kong office. Key agenda items include the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for directors to manage share capital matters. These decisions are crucial for shareholders looking to understand the company’s governance and financial strategy.

