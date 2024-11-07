China Beststudy Buys Shares to Boost Employee Alignment

China Beststudy Education Group (HK:3978) has released an update.

China Beststudy Education Group has announced a purchase of 230,000 shares as part of its RSU scheme, reflecting the company’s confidence in its business outlook and a strategy to attract talent. The board believes the current share price undervalues the company, offering an opportunity to align key employee interests with shareholders. The purchase is part of efforts to maintain sustainable growth while enhancing shareholder value.

