China Airlines Orders New Boeing 777X Jets

May 08, 2025 — 04:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co.(BA) announced that China Airlines has ordered 10 777-9 passenger planes and four 777-8 freighter planes. China Airlines is the first airline in Taiwan to buy the fuel-efficient 777X. The airline plans to use these widebody jets to carry more passengers and cargo on long-distance flights to North America and Europe.

In addition to the firm order, which booked in March 2025 and was posted as unidentified on Boeing's orders and deliveries website, the airline has options to purchase five 777-9s and four 777-8 Freighters.

