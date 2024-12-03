News & Insights

China Aerospace Announces Change in Share Registrar

December 03, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (HK:0031) has released an update.

China Aerospace International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its share registrar, with Tricor Investor Services Limited taking over this role starting January 1, 2025. This shift means that any share transfer applications and the collection of uncollected share certificates after December 31, 2024, will be handled by Tricor Investor Services Limited. Investors should take note of this transition for future share-related transactions.

