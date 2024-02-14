Chimera Investment Corp. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.10 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $78.72 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.10 Mln. vs. $78.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.34 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.