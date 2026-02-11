Chimera Investment Corp. Full Year Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $144.46 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $90.32 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $821.34 million from $760.95 million last year.

Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $144.46 Mln. vs. $90.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $821.34 Mln vs. $760.95 Mln last year.

