Children's Robes Sold Exclusively On Amazon Recalled

(RTTNews) - China's BAOPTEIL is recalling children's robes sold exclusively on Amazon.com citing violation of federal flammability standards and burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 3,800 units of BAOPTEIL-branded children's 100 percent micro polyester (fleece) robes.

The robes were sold in various colors, patterns, and in sizes 2T through 14 Years. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt.

The products were manufactured in China, and imported by BAOPTEIL. They were sold online exclusively at www.Amazon.com from December 2019 through August 2021 from between $6 and $19.

According to the agency, the children's robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers are urged to keep recalled robes away from children, and contact BAOPTEIL for a full refund. Amazon's messaging platform will also contact the affected customers.

In similar recalls for violation of federal flammability standards and burn risk, Chinese retailer HulovoX in mid January called back about 3,500 units of children's robes and Harriman, New York - based Mark of Fifth Avenue in December recalled about 10,000 units of Star Art in Linen-branded children's robes.

In children's products, Seattle, Washington-based Native Creation in January called back about 170 units of Small Wool sweaters citing violation of the Federal Lead Paint ban.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.