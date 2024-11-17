Chiho Environmental Faces Legal Challenges Amid Restructuring

Chiho Environmental Group Limited (HK:0976) has released an update.

Chiho Environmental Group Limited has announced updates regarding a restructuring investment agreement involving the acquisition of 477 million of its ordinary shares, approximately 29.72% of its share capital, by a new investor. Legal challenges have arisen against the restructuring process, with a minority shareholder initiating legal actions in Chongqing City and Hong Kong to contest the legitimacy of the share transfer. These developments could significantly impact the company’s ownership structure and governance by the end of the year.

