Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.27 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $7.99 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $14.23 million from $12.65 million last year.

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.27 Mln. vs. $7.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $14.23 Mln vs. $12.65 Mln last year.

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