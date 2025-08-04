Chiba Bank Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd. reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 21.78 billion yen, up 8.7% from a year ago. Profit per share was 30.79 yen compared to 28.00 yen. Ordinary income was 102.75 billion yen, up 16.7%.

For the first half, the company expects profit to owners of parent of 40.7 billion yen, and profit per share of 57.53 yen. For fiscal 2025, the company expects: profit to owners of parent of 85.0 billion yen, and profit per share of 120.16 yen.

