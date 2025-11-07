Markets

Chiba Bank H1 Profit Rises

November 07, 2025 — 03:08 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Chiba Bank, Ltd reported that its first-half profit attributable to owners of parent was 44.2 billion yen, an increase of 17.0% from last year. Profit per share was 62.50 yen compared to 52.79 yen. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, ordinary income was 211.4 billion yen, up 21.7%.

For fiscal 2025, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 85.0 billion yen, and earnings per share of 120.68 yen.

RTTNews
