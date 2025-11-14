Chi Tsang To Succeed Jonathan Bates As New CEO Of BitMine

(RTTNews) - BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR) on Friday announced that Chi Tsang will succeed Jonathan Bates as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, effective from Friday, the firm appointed Robert Sechan, Olivia Howe and Jason Edgeworth as Independent Directors.

The former CEO Bates noted that building BitMine from the ground up to become an NYSE listed company, and largest holder of Ethereum, had been a remarkable journey.

Sechan, the newly appointed board member, is the founder of NewEdge Capital Group and CEO of NewEdge Wealth.

Edgeworth is the Asset Manager for JPD Family Holdings, while Howe is the Chief Legal Officer at RigUp, Inc.

In the after-hours trading, the BMNR shares were 0.25% higher at $39.69 on the NYSE.

