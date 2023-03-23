Chewy Slides After Analyst Downgrading

(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after the analysts downgraded following the fourth release of the fourth quarter results. Despite higher quarterly results, Deutsche Bank downgraded to hold from buy.

Currently, shares are at $35.83, down 5.10 percent from the previous close of $37.76 on a volume of 3,581,970.

