Chewy, Inc. Q2 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $62.0 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $299.1 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chewy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141.1 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $3.10 billion from $2.86 billion last year.

Chewy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.0 Mln. vs. $299.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $3.10 Bln vs. $2.86 Bln last year.

