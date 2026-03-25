Chewy, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39.2 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $22.8 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chewy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.8 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $3.264 billion from $3.247 billion last year.

Chewy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.2 Mln. vs. $22.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $3.264 Bln vs. $3.247 Bln last year.

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