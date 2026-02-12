Chevron's Permian Scale Drives Cash Flow and Efficiency Edge

Chevron Corporation CVX has become a key pillar of U.S. supply security in the Permian Basin, which accounts for nearly 40% of the nation’s oil production. In 2025, the company reached its targeted 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from the basin, reinforcing Permian’s strategic role in delivering reliable and affordable energy.



Its scale is driving better decisions and lower costs. With an interest in roughly one out of every five Permian wells, Chevron has broad visibility into basin activity and access to data from more than 10,000 non-operated wells. This insight, combined with artificial intelligence, helps improve well design, enhance execution and lower unit costs. The company’s portfolio includes more than 2 million acres across operated assets, non-operated joint ventures and mineral rights. Operated assets account for about half of Permian production, while royalty volumes — supported by its strong mineral ownership — contribute roughly 15% without requiring additional drilling capital.



Greater efficiency is strengthening returns. From 2020 to 2024, Chevron’s return on investment exceeded the Permian peer average by more than 10%, and its reinvestment rate is projected to be about 20% lower through 2026, supporting a disciplined free cash flow strategy. Operational improvements — such as fracturing two or three wells at the same time, growing production with about 40% fewer rigs than previously planned, and increasing estimated ultimate recoveries by roughly 53% over the past decade — are reducing cycle times and boosting productivity. With a century-long presence in the basin, built on mineral rights acquired through Texaco and reinforced by operating through downturns, Chevron is well-positioned to lead as new technology unlocks stacked resource potential.

A Word on Some Other Permian Operators

ExxonMobil XOM, Chevron’s primary competitor, operates extensively across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico in the Permian Basin, the largest U.S. oil-producing region. Following its 2024 acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, ExxonMobil more than doubled its Permian footprint to over 1.4 million net acres. ExxonMobil plans to take Permian output toward 2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2027, leveraging advanced technologies and large-scale development expertise.



Another energy biggie, EOG Resources EOG, is also a leading operator in the Permian Basin, with significant acreage across both the Delaware and Midland sub-basins. EOG Resources focuses on high-return horizontal drilling, disciplined capital allocation and advanced completion techniques to drive strong margins and free cash flow. In recent years, EOG Resources has emphasized premium drilling locations, operational efficiency, and infrastructure integration to enhance production growth and shareholder returns.

The Zacks Rundown on Chevron

Shares of Chevron have gained more than 19% over the past three months, outperforming the subindustry’s 17% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-earnings ratio — Chevron is trading well above its five-year mean of 11.86.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chevron’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

