Chevron (WBAG:CVX) Price Target Increased by 16.53% to 185.15

The average one-year price target for Chevron (WBAG:CVX) has been revised to € 185,15 / share. This is an increase of 16.53% from the prior estimate of € 158,89 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 151,71 to a high of € 231,32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.92% from the latest reported closing price of € 159,72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an decrease of 1,022 owner(s) or 20.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.45%, an increase of 28.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.57% to 1,453,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 130,156K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,065K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,613K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,478K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 36,037K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,076K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,295K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,046K shares , representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 24,458K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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