Chevron vs. Suncor: Which Energy Stock Wins at 52-Week Highs?

Energy stocks have surged sharply in recent months, riding a powerful rally in crude oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions. Brent crude moving above $100 per barrel has lifted the entire sector, pushing major players like Chevron Corporation CVX and Suncor Energy SU to 52-week (and in some cases all-time) highs. With both stocks benefiting from the same macro tailwinds, investors are now weighing which offers a better opportunity at the current levels.

The Case for Chevron

Chevron has been a prime beneficiary of the recent oil rally, with its shares climbing sharply and touching record highs above $200. The stock’s performance reflects its strong leverage to rising crude prices, particularly through its upstream business, where higher oil prices directly boost margins.



Operationally, Chevron remains one of the most disciplined integrated energy majors. The company has delivered consistent earnings beats, supported by a diversified model spanning upstream, refining and chemicals. This integrated structure helps balance earnings across cycles, with downstream operations cushioning volatility in crude prices.

Strategically, Chevron’s growth outlook is anchored by its high-quality asset base and recent expansion initiatives. The Hess acquisition strengthens its long-term production profile, especially with exposure to Guyana’s world-class reserves. The company also continues to emphasize capital discipline, targeting strong free cash flow growth and shareholder returns, including dividends and buybacks.



Additionally, Chevron’s breakeven level below $50 per barrel highlights its resilience, allowing it to remain profitable even in weaker price environments. This combination of scale, diversification and financial strength makes CVX a steady play on energy markets.

The Case for Suncor Energy

Suncor has also delivered an impressive rally, with shares surging to near $65 and gaining handsomely over the past three months. Unlike Chevron, however, Suncor’s story is increasingly driven by operational execution and cost transformation rather than large-scale portfolio expansion.



The company has reported record production and refining performance, supported by high utilization rates and improved reliability across assets. Its integrated oil sands operations provide long-life reserves and stable output, with production reaching around 860 thousand barrels per day in 2025.



A key differentiator for Suncor is its structural cost improvement. The company has reduced its breakeven oil price significantly, now hovering in the low-$40 WTI range. This makes it one of the more resilient producers in the sector, capable of sustaining profitability even during downturns.



Suncor is also aggressively returning capital to its shareholders. With strong free funds flow and a significantly reduced net debt position (0.5X net debt to adjusted funds from operations), the company has been executing large buybacks and dividends. Over time, this shareholder return strategy has become a central pillar of its investment case.



However, near-term headwinds remain. Planned maintenance in 2026 is expected to modestly reduce production and earnings, while the company remains highly sensitive to oil price fluctuations.

Price Performance

In terms of recent momentum, Suncor has clearly outperformed Chevron. SU has gained more than 47% over the past three months compared with CVX’s 34.5% rise. This suggests that while both stocks have benefited from higher oil prices, Suncor’s turnaround story and operational improvements have driven stronger investor enthusiasm in the near term. Chevron’s gains, though significant, appear more in line with broader sector trends.

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Valuation

Valuation presents a more balanced picture, though it slightly favors Suncor.



Chevron is currently trading at around 27X forward earnings, while Suncor trades at a lower multiple of about 22X. This implies that investors are assigning a premium to Chevron for its scale, diversification and long-term growth visibility.

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EPS Estimate Revisions

Earnings estimate trends tilt in Chevron’s favor. Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chevron’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved higher, reflecting improving sentiment around its earnings outlook amid elevated oil prices.

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In contrast, Suncor’s estimates have remained unchanged over the same period. This suggests that while SU’s operational story is strong, analysts have yet to materially upgrade earnings expectations in the near term.



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Conclusion

Chevron and Suncor are both well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing strength in oil prices, but their investment cases differ in nuance. Chevron offers scale, diversification, and long-term growth visibility, while Suncor provides a compelling combination of operational improvements, lower breakeven costs, and strong shareholder returns.



That said, both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), and it is difficult to clearly differentiate between them at this point. The ongoing energy rally is the dominant driver for both, and their fortunes remain closely tied to crude price movements. With valuations, performance and fundamentals offering mixed signals, investors may find limited reason to strongly prefer one over the other in the current environment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.