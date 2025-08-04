Chevron a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 4.5% Yield (CVX)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Chevron Corporation is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.81% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $361,182,667 worth of CVX shares.
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Chevron Corporation is $6.84/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/19/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CVX, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
CVX operates in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, among companies like Suncor Energy Inc (SU), and Equinor ASA (EQNR).
