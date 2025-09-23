Chevron Targets European LNG Growth With Regasification Plans

Chevron Corporation CVX is in early talks to invest in European regasification terminals, signaling a strong move to expand its presence in the region’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) market. With Europe sharply reducing Russian pipeline gas imports since 2022, the continent has leaned heavily on LNG, making the company’s interest both timely and strategic.

Security & Infrastructure at the Core

Chevron’s global gas president emphasized that regasification is not just about business — it’s tied to Europe’s national security. The company is evaluating both existing and new regasification infrastructure, underscoring the need for capacity to meet the continent’s rising demand.

Chevron’s Expansion Beyond Europe

Chevron’s LNG strategy extends beyond Europe. The company is actively developing options in the Eastern Mediterranean, including potential floating LNG projects linked to the Leviathan gas field. This field already supplies natural gas to Egypt and Jordan, supporting regional energy needs.

Building a Global LNG Portfolio

Chevron has secured long-term agreements from major U.S. LNG players like Energy Transfer, Cheniere and Venture Global LNG. With assets across Asia Pacific, the Eastern Mediterranean, West Africa, the Permian and the U.S. Gulf Coast, CVX sees long-term value in its diverse portfolio, positioning itself as a stronger player in the global LNG market.

CVX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies that participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production to refining and marketing.



Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like California Resources Corporation CRC, Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII. While California Resources sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Delek Logistics and Oceaneering International carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

California Resources is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company, operating primarily in California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRC’s 2025 earnings indicates 11.8% year-over-year growth.

Delek Logistics owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKL’s 2025 earnings indicates 31.4% year-over-year growth.

Oceaneering International is one of the leading suppliers of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OII’s 2025 earnings indicates 57.9% year-over-year growth.

