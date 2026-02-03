Is Chevron the Smartest Dividend Investment You Can Make in 2026?

Key Points

The energy sector is commodity-driven and volatile.

Chevron's business model is vertically integrated.

Chevron's balance sheet is rock solid.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

If you're looking at a company that produces oil, you'll have to accept some volatility. The energy sector goes through booms and busts, and there's nothing that can be done about it, given that oil is a commodity. However, not all oil companies are the same. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is probably one of the smartest ways to invest in the energy sector, and it has a very attractive 4% dividend yield, too.

Chevron is diversified

One of the core reasons to like Chevron is its vertical integration, which means it owns assets across the upstream (energy production), midstream (pipelines), and downstream (chemicals and refining) segments of the broader energy sector. Each industry segment operates a little differently through the energy cycle, so having all three in one business helps to soften the revenue and earnings effect of commodity price swings.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That said, Chevron is not the only vertically integrated energy company. It competes with a number of other large, integrated energy companies, like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Shell (NYSE: SHEL), BP (NYSE: BP), and TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE). What sets it apart is its combination of yield, financial strength, and dividend consistency.

Chevron has a great track record

Chevron's streak of annual dividend increases is 38 years long, second only to ExxonMobil's 43 years. However, ExxonMobil's dividend yield is 2.9%, more than a percentage point lower than that of Chevron. Most investors will likely prefer the higher yield, given the similarly strong dividend histories.

Shell and BP both cut their dividends in 2020 during the energy downturn that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic. While TotalEnergies didn't cut its dividend at that time, its dividend history isn't quite as consistent as Chevron's. And TotalEnergies has materially more debt on its balance sheet. In fact, Chevron's leverage is lower than that of all its peers, except ExxonMobil.

This is notable because low leverage gives Chevron the wherewithal to add debt during energy downturns, enabling it to continue supporting its business and dividend. When oil prices recover, as they always have historically, it pays down debt in preparation for the next downturn.

ExxonMobil is OK, Chevron is better

All in all, you could buy ExxonMobil or Chevron, given how similar they are. However, it's probably a smarter move to buy higher-yielding Chevron, given its more attractive combination of yield, dividend reliability, and financial strength.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

Before you buy stock in Chevron, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chevron wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron. The Motley Fool recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.