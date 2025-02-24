News & Insights

Chevron Simplifies Leadership Structure

February 24, 2025 — 10:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) Monday announced senior leadership changes and consolidationof its oil, products and gas organization into Upstream and Downstream, Midstream and Chemicals segments. The integrated energy company said the leadership changes are to simplify its organizational structure and operational efficiency.

Mark Nelson will continue to lead as vice chairman and executive vice president, Oil, Products & Gas.

The Upstream organizational model will drive standardization across Shale & Tight, Base Assets & Emerging Countries, Offshore, Eurasia and Australia.

Clay Neff, currently president, International Exploration and Production will be President of Upstream, from July 1, 2025.

Americas Exploration and Production President Bruce Niemeyer has been named president, Shale & Tight.

The Downstream, Midstream & Chemicals organization will be responsible for Operations, Commercial, Customer and Enterprise Value Chain Optimization. Andy Walz will continue as president.

Chevron's technical center will be organized to drive value in Technology, Projects & Execution.

Ryder Booth, currently vice president, Mid-Continent Business Unit, has been named vice president, Technology, Projects & Execution, effective July 1, 2025. Booth will replace Balaji Krishnamurthy, vice president of Chevron Technical Center, who has been named president, Australia, effective April 1, 2025.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
