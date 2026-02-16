Markets
CVX

Chevron Secures Leases To Explore Four Blocks Offshore Greece

February 16, 2026 — 07:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chevron Corporation (CVX), through its four Dutch subsidiaries, together with HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (ELPE.AT), a Greek petroleum refiner, has inked lease deals with the Hellenic Republic to explore four blocks offshore Greece.

Under the terms, the consortium will complete 2D and 3D seismic exploration works in phase one of the leases to assess the hydrocarbon potential of the areas.

The blocks are located south of Crete and within the Peloponnese. 

The awarded consortium, in which Chevron holds a 70% operating interest and HELLENiQ a 30% interest, was selected after a tender  by the Greek government.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.